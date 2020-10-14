 Skip to main content
Great Lakes steel production rises but still lags far behind 2019 pace
Great Lakes steel production rises but still lags far behind 2019 pace

Steel production dips in Great Lakes, down by a fifth this year

Steel coil is stacked at Alliance Steel in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes steel production rose by 7,000 tons last week but remains depressed by nearly a fifth so far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly in Northwest Indiana, made 538,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Oct. 10, up from 531,000 tons the previous week.

Steel production is down by 19.5% for the year, while steel capacity utilization has fallen more than 13 percentage points year over year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly gutted demand.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.502 million tons of steel last week, up 1.2% from 1.484 million tons the previous week and down 16.8% as compared to 1.805 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors, Honda and other automakers — some of the largest consumers of steel in North America — temporarily ceased production to curb the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to idle operations and temporarily lay off hundreds of workers. Demand has since been slowly rebounding, along with steel prices.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 60.94 million tons of steel, a 19.5% decrease compared to the 75.74 million tons made during the same period in 2019. 

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 66.2% through Oct. 10, down from 80.1% at the same point in 2019, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 67.9% last week, which was up from 66.6% the previous week and down from 78% at the same time a year ago.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, was 592,000 tons last week, up from 575,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 154,000 tons, down from 168,000 tons the week prior.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

