Great Lakes steel production rises by 17,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rose by 17,000 tons last week, though steel output dipped nationally, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills have operated at more than 80% capacity for most of the year, after the latest wave of consolidation, imposition of tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 636,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Dec. 25, up from 619,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.802 million tons of steel last week, down 0.2% from 1.805 million tons the previous week and up 11.8% compared to 1.612 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 93.5 million tons of steel, a 19.1% increase compared to the 78.5 million tons made during the same period in 2020.