 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Great Lakes steel production rises by 17,000 tons
urgent

Great Lakes steel production rises by 17,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rises by 17,000 tons

The Gary Works steel mill in Gary is shown. 

 Jon L. Hendricks, file, The Times

Great Lakes steel production rose by 17,000 tons last week, though steel output dipped nationally, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills have operated at more than 80% capacity for most of the year, after the latest wave of consolidation, imposition of tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. 

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 636,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Dec. 25, up from 619,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.802 million tons of steel last week, down 0.2% from 1.805 million tons the previous week and up 11.8% compared to 1.612 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

The twelfth installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Unit, led by Lt. Randy Phillips. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona. Interview by Anna Ortiz.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 93.5 million tons of steel, a 19.1% increase compared to the 78.5 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.6% through Dec. 25, up from 68.1% at the same point in 2020, according to AISI.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 81.6% last week, which was up from 72.9% at the same time a year ago and up from 81.8% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 718,000 tons last week, down from 745,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest dipped to 198,000 tons, down from 201,000 tons the week prior.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right perks to make your credit cards work for you

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts