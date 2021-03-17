Great Lakes steel production rises by 18,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rose by 18,000 tons last week, and U.S. steel mills are getting close to operating at 80% of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 627,000 tons of metal in the week that ended March 13, up from 609,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.761 million tons of steel last week, up 0.3% from 1.755 million tons the previous week, and up 1.1% as compared to 1.741 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has been rising and is now down by just 2.9 percentage points year over year.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 17.87 million tons of steel, an 6.8% decrease compared to the 19.17 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 76.7% through March 13, down from 79.6% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.