Great Lakes steel production rises by 5,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rose by 5,000 tons last week, while steel capacity utilization ticked down, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 583,000 tons of metal in the week that ended June 25, up from 578,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained at over 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs, contributing to inflation and leading the U.S. to switch to a quota system with some trading partners.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.75 million tons of steel last week, down 0.5% from 1.758 million tons the previous week and down 5.1% compared to 1.844 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production so far in 2022 totals 44.166 million tons, a 2% decrease over 45.05 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 80.7% through June 25, up from 79.4% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 80.2% last week, down from 83% a year earlier and down from 80.5% a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 745,000 tons last week, up from 742,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 208,000 tons, up from 206,000 tons the week prior.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.