Great Lakes steel production rises by 7,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rose by 7,000 tons last week, though U.S. steel mills remained under 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

National steel output is 20% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic. With strong demand and soaring prices, the mills have been operating at more than 80% capacity for most of this year.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 612,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Nov. 13, down from 618,000 tons last week and 635,000 tons two weeks prior.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.856 million tons of steel last week, up 0.8% from 1.841 million tons the previous week, and up 14.5% compared to 1.621 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 82.57 million tons of steel, a 20% increase compared to the 68.81 million tons made during the same period in 2020.