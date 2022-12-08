Great Lakes steel production rises by 8,000 tons

Great Lakes steel production rose by 8,000 tons, while steel capacity utilization ticked up last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 541,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Dec. 3, up from 533,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.63 million tons of steel last week, up 0.3% from 1.625 million tons the previous week and down 9.5% compared to 1.801 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2022 totals 82.72 million tons, a 5.5% decrease from the 87.5 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 78.3% through Dec. 3, down from 81.3% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 73.1% last week, down from 81.6% a year earlier and down from 72.8% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 684,000 tons last week, down from 690,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 196,000 tons, up from 187,000 tons the week prior.