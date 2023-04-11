Steel production rose by 12,000 tons in the Great Lakes region last week, and is up by 54,000 tons after its sixth straight week of increases, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 574,000 tons of metal in the week that ended April 8, up from 562,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained well below 80% capacity, a key threshold for financial success for the steel sector. After years of record profitability, the industry has been dealing with falling prices, increased economic uncertainty and rising import levels after tariffs were rolled back in favor of quota systems with some trading partners. The United Steelworkers union and Cleveland-Cliffs have been pursuing new trade protections for the first time in years after a collapse in the tin market that led to the idling of tin mills, including in Gary.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.675 million tons of steel last week, up 1% from 1.658 million tons the previous week and down 6.3% compared to 1.788 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2023 totals 23.28 million tons, a 4.3% decrease from the 24.32 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 74.4% through Saturday, down from 80.3% at the same point in 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization was 74.4% last week, down from 81.9% a year earlier and up from 74.2% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 677,000 tons last week, up from 671,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 206,000 tons, down from 222,000 tons the week prior.