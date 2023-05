Steel production rose by 5,000 tons in the Great Lakes region last week, the second straight weekly increase, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 580,000 tons of metal in the week that ended May 6, up from 575,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained well below 80% capacity, a key threshold for financial success for the steel sector. After years of record profitability, the industry has been dealing with falling prices, increased economic uncertainty and rising import levels after tariffs were rolled back in favor of quota systems with some trading partners. The United Steelworkers union and Cleveland-Cliffs have been pursuing new trade protections for the first time in years after a collapse in the tin market that led to the idling of tin mills, including in Gary.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.712 million tons of steel last week, down 0.2% from 1.716 million tons the previous week and down 3.4% compared to 1.773 million tons the same time a year prior.

Nationally, steel production in 2023 totals 30.098 million tons, a 4.3% decrease from the 31.461 million tons manufactured through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 74.7% through Saturday, down from 80.3% at the same point in 2022, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization was 76.1% last week, down from 81.2% a year earlier and down from 76.3% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 717,000 tons last week, up from 707,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 208,000 tons, down from 220,000 tons the week prior.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Flora Plants, Funk My Life and McDonald's open; Aster & Gray and Elements Wine Bar close Open A new coffee house is percolating in St. John. Open Flora Plants grew from a home-based business that sold houseplants at local markets to a brick-and-mortar store in downtown Valparaiso. Open The store has been meticulously curated, she said. Open Funk My Life Eclectic Gallery opened in a side room in the Rae Kicks Sass beauty salon in Valparaiso. Open The new McDonald's held a grand opening celebration a few weeks ago at 501 E.109th Place in Crown Point. Uploaded-images Closed The Aster & Gray boutique recently closed, just a year after relocating to a more visible location in downtown Valparaiso. Open Elements Wine Bar has served its last glass of vino in downtown Valparaiso. Local News web only 219 News Now: Check out the weekend forecast with Matt Holiner 5/5/23 Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til. Northwest Indiana Business Headlines alert top story urgent NWI Business Ins and Outs: Buona/Rainbow Cone, Fat Burrito, Pickles Kids and Dear Dani Boutique opening NWI Business Ins and Outs: Buona/Rainbow Cone, Fat Burrito, Pickles Kids and Dear Dani Boutique opening