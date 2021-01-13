Great Lakes steel production rose by 10,000 ton last week

Great Lakes steel production rose by 10,000 tons last week, but remains depressed by more than 10% with U.S. steel mills only operating at about three-fourths of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 601,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Jan. 9, up from 591,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.7 million tons of steel last week, up 3.6% from 1.65 million tons the previous week, but down 10.3% as compared to 2.18 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has fallen by 7.2 percentage points year-over-year in an economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 2.18 million tons of steel, a 10.4% decrease compared to the 2.43 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 75.2% through Jan. 9, down from 82.4% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.