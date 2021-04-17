Great Lakes steel production rose by 2.1% last week

Great Lakes steel production rose by 13,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained close to 80% of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the South Shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 623,000 tons of metal in the week that ended April 10, up 2.13% from 610,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.761 million tons of steel last week, down 0.3% from 1.766 million tons the previous week, and up 42% as compared to 1.24 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, gutting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 24.93 million tons of steel, a 1.9% decrease compared to the 25.42 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 77% through April 10, up from 73.7% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 77.6% last week, which was up from 66.7% at the same time a year ago and down from 77.9% at the same time a week prior.