Great Lakes steel production rose by 8,000 tons last week, but remains depressed by more than 18% this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 549,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Nov. 28, up from 541,000 tons the previous week.

Steel production is down by 18.4% for the year, while steel capacity utilization has fallen nearly 13 percentage points year over year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly weakened demand.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.561 million tons of steel last week, down 1.3% from 1.582 million tons the previous week, but down 14.4% as compared to 1.823 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors and Honda — some of the largest consumers of steel in North America — temporarily ceased production to curb the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to idle operations and temporarily lay off hundreds of workers.

Demand since has been slowly rebounding, along with steel prices.