Great Lakes steel production slides again, falling for fourth straight week

Great Lakes steel production fell by 6,000 tons last week, declining for the fourth straight week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills ticked back over 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 601,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Feb. 19, down from 607,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.764 million tons of steel last week, up 0.3% from 1.758 million tons the previous week and up 1.4% compared to 1.74 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel production so far in 2022 totals 12.8 million tons, a 3.2% increase over 12.41 million tons through the same period last year.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 81.4% through Feb. 19, up from 76.7% at the same point in 2021, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry's profitability, was 80.1% last week, up from 76.8% a year earlier and up from 79.8% a year prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 729,000 tons last week, up from 715,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 192,000 tons, down from 195,000 tons the week prior.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.