Great Lakes steel production soars on weekly basis

Great Lakes steel production surged by 38,000 tons last week, but U.S. steel mills only operated at little more than three-fourths of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 637,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Feb. 20, up from 599,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.745 million tons of steel last week, up 0.1% from 1.743 million tons the previous week, and down 7.2% as compared to 1.88 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has fallen by 5.8 percentage points year over year.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 12.55 million tons of steel, an 8.5% decrease compared to the 13.71 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 76.1% through Feb. 20, down from 81.9% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 77% last week, which was down from 81.3% at the same time a year ago but up from 76.9% at the same time a week prior.