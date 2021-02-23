 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Great Lakes steel production soars on weekly basis
urgent

Great Lakes steel production soars on weekly basis

{{featured_button_text}}
Great Lakes steel production rises for second straight week

Great Lakes steel production rose sharply last week.

 Joseph S. Pete

Great Lakes steel production surged by 38,000 tons last week, but U.S. steel mills only operated at little more than three-fourths of capacity, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 637,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Feb. 20, up from 599,000 tons the previous week.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.745 million tons of steel last week, up 0.1% from 1.743 million tons the previous week, and down 7.2% as compared to 1.88 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization has fallen by 5.8 percentage points year over year.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 12.55 million tons of steel, an 8.5% decrease compared to the 13.71 million tons made during the same period in 2020.

U.S. steel mills have run at a capacity utilization rate of 76.1% through Feb. 20, down from 81.9% at the same point in 2020, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel capacity utilization nationwide was 77% last week, which was down from 81.3% at the same time a year ago but up from 76.9% at the same time a week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, a wide geographic swath that encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, was 700,000 tons last week, down from 725,000 tons the week before. Volume in the rest of the Midwest fell to 183,000 tons, down from 189,000 tons the week prior.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts