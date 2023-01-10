Great Lakes steel production starts slowly in 2023

Great Lakes steel production got off to a slow start this year, falling by 3,000 tons in the first week of 2023, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Locally, steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 541,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Jan. 7, down from 544,000 tons the previous week.

Steel mills remained well below 80% capacity, a key threshold they operated at for most of last year, following the latest wave of industry consolidation, imposition of blanket tariffs of 25%, strong demand and generally favorable market conditions. Imports have been rising again after steel prices soared to record highs, though prices have since cooled off.

Overall, domestic steel mills made 1.595 million tons of steel last week, down 0.4% from 1.602 million tons the previous week and down 8.1% compared to 1.735 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel capacity utilization, a key metric of the industry’s profitability, was 71.3% last week, down from 79.8% a year earlier and down from 71.8% the week prior.

Steel production in the southern region, which encompasses many mini-mills and rivals the Great Lakes region in output, totaled 654,000 tons last week, down from 663,000 tons the week before, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Volume in the rest of the Midwest rose to 200,000 tons, up from 195,000 tons the week prior.