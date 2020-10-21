Great Lakes steel production surged by 19,000 tons last week

Great Lakes steel production rose by 19,000 tons last week but remains depressed by more than 19% so far this year, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, made 557,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Oct. 17, up from 538,000 tons the previous week.

Steel production is down by 19.4% for the year, while steel capacity utilization has fallen more than 13 percentage points year over year, largely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that greatly weakened demand.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.535 million tons of steel last week, up 2.2% from 1.502 million tons the previous week and down 15% as compared to 1.805 million tons the same time a year prior.

Steel demand started plummeting in mid-March when automakers like Ford, General Motors, Honda and other automakers — some of the largest consumers of steel in North America — temporarily ceased production to curb the spread of COVID-19, forcing Northwest Indiana steel mills to idle operations and temporarily lay off hundreds of workers. Demand has since been slowly rebounding, along with steel prices.