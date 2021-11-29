Great Lakes steel production year-over-year increase dips

Great Lakes steel production dipped by 2,000 tons last week, while U.S. steel mills remained under 85% capacity utilization, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

National steel output is now less than 20% higher than at the same time last year, when steel mills sunk to just over half-capacity early in the coronavirus pandemic. With strong demand and soaring prices, the mills have been operating at more than 80% capacity for most of this year.

Steel mills in the Great Lakes region, clustered mainly along the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana, made 617,000 tons of metal in the week that ended Nov. 20, down from 619,000 tons last week and 635,000 tons three weeks prior.

Overall, domestic steel mills in the United States made 1.856 million tons of steel last week, up 0.3% from 1.856 million tons the previous week, and up 14.8% compared to 1.621 million tons the same time a year prior, when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shut down auto plants and other factories, greatly depleting the demand for steel.

So far this year, domestic steel mills in the United States have made 84.43 million tons of steel, a 19.9% increase compared to the 70.43 million tons made during the same period in 2020.