Greece's tourism minister meets with South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority CEO

He stopped recently at the Greek Consulate along Chicago's Magnificent Mile to promote a new nonstop flight American Airlines will offer to Athens later this year. During his visit, Theocharis sat down with South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos, a Greek-American who leads Lake County's tourism efforts.

"I was very humbled to be able to sit down with the minister for a one-on-one talk of 35 minutes," Batistatos said. "It was a great honor to talk shop with a leader of his magnitude. We had a wonderful conversation."

"As minister of tourism, the entire country's tourism and hospitality are under his purview," Batistatos said. "He's looking at setting up regional marketing organizations and wanted to talk about the destination marketing organizations we have in America. Like many countries in Europe, Greece does all of its tourism marketing on a national basis. Regional destination marketing organizations are something new. My hat's off to him, because he's taking the right approach at the right time. He's clearly a brilliant man. He has a daunting task of growing tourism in the world's most visited country, where tourism is already the No. 1 industry."