Greece's tourism minister meets with South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority CEO

Greek Minister of Tourism Harry Theocharis has been touring America to tout new direct flights to Greece from cities like Chicago, Atlanta and Philadelphia.
He stopped recently at the Greek Consulate along Chicago's Magnificent Mile to promote a new nonstop flight American Airlines will offer to Athens later this year. During his visit, Theocharis sat down with South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos, a Greek-American who leads Lake County's tourism efforts.
"I was very humbled to be able to sit down with the minister for a one-on-one talk of 35 minutes," Batistatos said. "It was a great honor to talk shop with a leader of his magnitude. We had a wonderful conversation."
After exchanging pleasantries in Greek, they talked in English.
"As minister of tourism, the entire country's tourism and hospitality are under his purview," Batistatos said. "He's looking at setting up regional marketing organizations and wanted to talk about the destination marketing organizations we have in America. Like many countries in Europe, Greece does all of its tourism marketing on a national basis. Regional destination marketing organizations are something new. My hat's off to him, because he's taking the right approach at the right time. He's clearly a brilliant man. He has a daunting task of growing tourism in the world's most visited country, where tourism is already the No. 1 industry."
Greece could benefit by marketing different regions to different audiences, Batistatos said. Some visitors might be interested in culture and history, while others might seek relaxation at the coast. Some may want family-friendly activities while others might seek out the nightlife.
"There are different market segments for which a one-size-fits-all marketing message doesn't work," Batistatos said. "One island on the west side of Greece might draw more British while another island might bring more Americans or Germans. You have to look at where visitors are coming from and tailor your marketing messages to them. You might market Greece dramatically differently to people in Chicago and Atlanta. The Greek populations in those cities might come from different parts of Greece. That's more effective than one generic message from a central office in Athens."
Batistatos said he was impressed with the minister's approach and ideas.
"As a Greek-American, I take great pride that he shared his thoughts with me and used me as a sounding board," Batistatos said. He described it as a career highlight "I will look back on and remember."