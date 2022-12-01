Greektown-like Athenian restaurant in Merrillville closes after less than two years

Athenian Greek Cuisine aimed to bring a Greektown-like dining experience to the Calumet Region, but the last plate of flaming saganaki has flickered out.

The Greek restaurant, grocery store and bakery that took over the Abuelo's spot at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 in Merrillville ended up closing after less than two years.

"We thank you for dining with us and as a small business we appreciate your support," the owners posted on Facebook. "We thank our staff for their hard work and for providing a warm dining experience to our customers. With much gratitude we thank you. Please continue to support small businesses, they are the backbone of our country."

The Athenian opened last spring at 8255 Georgia St. next to Wu's House and the now-shuttered Bar Louie in Merrillville.

The massive 9,000-square-foot restaurant sat 290 customers in a dining room flanked with columns and murals of the Greek countryside, such as sweeping views of the wine-dark sea. It was designed to evoke an outdoor courtyard with strings of light hung in a crisscross fashion overhead and a mural of a cloud-dappled sky splashed across the ceiling.

The upscale restaurant featured many imported items from Greece, including feta cheese, olives, olive oil, seafood and even the chefs. It had four different gyro cones, roasted whole lambs on the weekends and fiery saganaki cheese dramatically flambéed right at the table with a traditional cry of "opa!"

Run by the same owners of the erstwhile The Acropolis Greek restaurant in Dyer and the Busy Bee Imports specialty grocery store in Merrillville, it aimed to offer authentic traditional Greek cuisine such as lamp chops, pastitsio, spanakopita, broiled octopus, fried calamari, stuffed grape leaves, baklava and galaktoboureko.

It strove to provide a Greek ambiance with Greek music in the background, classical statues, massive Grecian murals and a full bar serving imported Greek spirits like Ouzo and Metaxa.

The Athenian employed more than 60 workers, who baked pita bread on-site. Customers were able to buy imported Greek groceries like bottles of olive oil, imported olives, fig jams, feta cheese and Greek pasta.

Many other Greek restaurant options abound across Northwest Indiana, including NISI Greek Taverna in Schererville, Tzatziki Greek Food in Schererville and Hammond, Mr Greek Gyros in Merrillville, Athens Pita in Munster, Munster Gyros, Highland Gyros, New Petros Restaurant in Hammond, Pita Stop in Dyer, Pappas Restaurant in Crown Point, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill in Crown Point, Aladdin Pita in Merrillville, Meditrina Market Cafe in Valparaiso, Parea Restaurant & Lounge in Valparaiso, Akropolis Cuisine & Foods in Merrillville, Geitonia Greek Grill in Valparaiso, 3 Greeks Gyros in Portage and King Gyro's in Valparaiso, as well as many Greek-owned diners.