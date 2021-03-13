Green Door Books expanding to bigger spot in downtown Hobart

Green Door Books is writing its next chapter.

The used bookstore, known for its $1 books, art shows, extensive zine library and namesake green door, is moving to a bigger spot in downtown Hobart after the local chain Toys in the Attic bowed out.

Toys in the Attic continues to operate stores in Valparaiso and Crown Point, but opted not to renew its lease in Hobart after a five-year run.

"Today was a bittersweet day with the closing of the Hobart location. So many customers stopping in over the last week for one last time," owners Tim and Chris Reddick posted online. "This physical location is closed, but... we continue to serve the greater Hobart area with free local home delivery of products and services. This includes our popular Easter Baskets and Mystery Boxes."

Green Door Books opened at 220 S. Main Street in downtown Hobart in 2017 and has quickly grown a loyal following. It has become a hub for the local creative community with frequent art exhibits, zine launches and poetry readings.