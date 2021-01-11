 Skip to main content
Griffith-based Bulkmatic launches brokerage and logistics management company
Griffith-based Bulkmatic launched a new brokerage and logistics management company, Bulkmatic Solutions.

Griffith-based Bulkmatic has launched a new brokerage and logistics management company, Bulkmatic Solutions.

The company is one of the largest dry bulk transporters in North America with 800 employees, 500 trucks and 1,400 pneumatic dry bulk trailers scattered at terminals across the country. Its new spin-off will provide shippers contractual and spot dry bulk transportation through a network of carriers.

Bulkmatic's new company emerged from a joint venture called Dark Bulk FR8. 

“Throughout 2020, we saw a strong business case for the value of dry bulk brokerage and logistics solutions through our Dry Bulk FR8 joint venture. That project was a highly successful proof-of-concept and as a result we’ve decided to go forward with an exclusively Bulkmatic company — Bulkmatic Solutions,” President Chris Kravas said.

Ben Caplenor will helm Bulkmatic Solutions as general manager. 

“Bulkmatic Solutions is an exciting opportunity to create a business that will offer compelling value for our shippers in the often challenging and fragmented dry bulk trucking space,” he said.

For more information, visit www.Bulkmaticsolutions.com.

