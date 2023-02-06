Licensed cosmetologist Kristine Johnson has brought a new service to Northwest Indiana to help women with thinning hair.

Johnson, also a permanent makeup artist and eyelash extensionist, started Eyelash Extension by Kristine Johnson in Griffith in 2014. She launched a second studio, Micro Pigmentation by K 2.0, also in Griffith. It specializes in scalp micropigmentation.

"It is a fairly new service. It's a solution for people with thinning hair," she said. "Currently, I am servicing women who are experiencing hair loss."

The focus is on women clients but the business will also serve men.

It's a cosmetic procedure that creates the appearance of a fuller head of hair.

"In the thinning areas I implant tiny impressions with a tattoo machine creating hair-like follicles that give the illusion of density, camouflaging the thinning areas," she said.

The service is relatively new to the area.

"Not a lot of people have heard about it, or have heard about it," she said. "It started in Miami and New York and those types of places before coming to Indiana five years later. It's starting to infiltrate this area."

It helps women who reach menopause, have thyroid issues, suffer from stress or lose hair after reaching a certain age.

"It camouflages it so it's no longer bald or thinning," she said. "It's a way to help even if the hair is not going to grow back."

The studio, at 402 W. Miller St., is open by appointment only.

"I've been in the beauty industry for more than 35 years," Johnson said. "I've been successful with eyelash extensions and other beauty treatments. I like solving people's problems and making people look and feel beautiful. With this business, I want to restore something that's lost, a beautiful full head of hair. I want to help with rejuvenation."

She's always on the lookout for new services to offer.

"Just being in the beauty space, I'm always looking at new things and new services like lip injections, lip fillers and up-and-coming products," she said. "This piqued my interest. It's very detailed work and I'm very good at it."

The studio draws customers from as far away as Illinois and Michigan City.

"It's something that started on the coasts like in Hollywood and trickled inward. It's a popular service in other places," she said. "It's a service for people with unique needs. It's life-changing for some women."

The studio is open Tuesday through Saturday for appointments between 12 and 7 p.m. For more information or an appointment, call 219-743-9077.