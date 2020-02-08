Grindhouse Cafe expanding to downtown Whiting

The popular independent coffee shop Grindhouse Cafe, which helped lift downtown Griffith from a vacant storefront-plagued doldrums into a destination with craft breweries, vinyl record shops and other cool businesses, plans to bring a jolt of caffeine to downtown Whiting as well.
Grindhouse, which opened in Griffith in 2012, is taking over the space at 1600 119th St. in downtown Whiting that was previously occupied by Indy Perk, a coffee shop originally located by the South Shore Line station in East Chicago that recently closed after a few years in Whiting.
Grindhouse owners Gabe and Kate Mauch, who are siblings, had been toying with the idea of a second Grindhouse location for some time and chose Whiting when the Indy Perk owner contacted them because it was ready to be closed.
"Kate and I are just a sucker for a small walkable downtown," Gabe Mauch said. "Grindhouse Cafe just fits a quaint downtown where you can do shopping and grab a beer. We never want to be on a big road like Indianapolis Boulevard. We're not a drive-through coffee shop. We're a coffee shop where you sit and drink a pretty well-crafted beverage."
Whiting also keeps gaining new attractions like the National Mascot Hall of Fame, the Region Escape Room and the Whiting Taproom, Mauch said.
"Whiting is blowing up right now," he said. "Our food truck was at the Mascot Hall of Fame induction last year and we were like 'holy cow, Whiting is pretty cool right now.' When we opened in Griffith, there was nothing here."
Grindhouse is now doing renovations and putting in new equipment, but Mauch said it wouldn't take too much work since the space was already a coffee shop. Grindhouse hopes to be open as soon as March if everything goes smoothly.
Both locations should have the same food and drink menus and the same social media updates about new beverages or sandwiches.
"I think a lot of restaurants have killer food programs but put drinks on the back-burner," he said. "A lot of coffee shops have thoughtful drink menus but have sandwiches as an afterthought. I've been in craft coffee for eight years and chef for 25 years. I have this experience and passion for killer drinks and killer sandwiches. I describe it as a fancy-pants coffee shop where the beans, pastries and food are all high quality."
Grindhouse serves mostly locally roasted coffee, including from Metropolis and Dark Matter in Chicago, and Smugglers, Dagger Mountain, Smalltown and Fluid in Northwest Indiana. It does so in a hip environment decorated with action figures, comic books and punk rock paraphernalia.
"The Whiting location has really beautiful brick walls and wood floors," he said. "As a poster child for Peter Pan syndrome, I'm sure I'll decorate it with toys and comics."
Instead of the chalkboard menu it has in Griffith, Mauch hopes to install a magnetic wall menu to reflect the ever-changing food specials and coffee drinks at the Whiting cafe.
"We think it would look cool to hang sheets of steel with various magnets, which also would confuse the Insane Clown Posse," he said.
The Whiting Grindhouse location will start out with more limited hours but plans eventually to be open until at least 9 p.m. on weeknights.
Mauch hopes the Whiting cafe ends up as the same community gathering place as Griffith.
"We're flattered when we see the Highland Writers Group or people playing Dungeons and Dragons," he said. "When creative, artistic people come here, it makes as fell good about the space we created."
For more information, visit grindhouse.cafe, call 219-595-5678 or find Grindhouse Cafe on Instagram or Facebook.