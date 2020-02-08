Grindhouse Cafe expanding to downtown Whiting

The popular independent coffee shop Grindhouse Cafe, which helped lift downtown Griffith from a vacant storefront-plagued doldrums into a destination with craft breweries, vinyl record shops and other cool businesses, plans to bring a jolt of caffeine to downtown Whiting as well.

Grindhouse, which opened in Griffith in 2012, is taking over the space at 1600 119th St. in downtown Whiting that was previously occupied by Indy Perk, a coffee shop originally located by the South Shore Line station in East Chicago that recently closed after a few years in Whiting.

Grindhouse owners Gabe and Kate Mauch, who are siblings, had been toying with the idea of a second Grindhouse location for some time and chose Whiting when the Indy Perk owner contacted them because it was ready to be closed.

"Kate and I are just a sucker for a small walkable downtown," Gabe Mauch said. "Grindhouse Cafe just fits a quaint downtown where you can do shopping and grab a beer. We never want to be on a big road like Indianapolis Boulevard. We're not a drive-through coffee shop. We're a coffee shop where you sit and drink a pretty well-crafted beverage."

Whiting also keeps gaining new attractions like the National Mascot Hall of Fame, the Region Escape Room and the Whiting Taproom, Mauch said.