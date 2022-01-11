Grindhouse Cafe giving free coffee to health care workers amid COVID-19 surge

Grindhouse Cafe is giving free coffee and discounts to health care workers amid a surge in coronavirus cases across Northwest Indiana.

The coffee shop with locations in Griffith and Whiting is giving any health care worker a free small coffee or 25% off any other drink for the rest of January. Nurses or other healthcare workers just have to show some proof of employment, such as a work badge or name tag, co-owner Gabriel Mauch said.

"Times are really rough now for healthcare workers," he said. "My wife is a medical social worker. My mom, grandma, and multiple aunts are nurses. We know it's a hard line of work even during easier times. We just wanted to let everyone know that we appreciate them."

Grindhouse Cafe is offering the show of gratitude to health care workers at its locations at 146 N. Broad St. in downtown Griffith and 1600 119th St. in downtown Whiting.

"Anyone in the industry can take advantage of this offer: doctors, nurses, social workers, aides, pharmacists, etc.," Mauch said.