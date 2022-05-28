Grindhouse Cafe marks 10 years of caffeinating Region, keeping Griffith wired

GRIFFITH — A decade ago, downtown Griffith was half empty and riddled with vacant storefronts.

Today, it's become a destination with vinyl record shops, craft breweries, a comic book shop and specialty grocers. New restaurants and sweet shops continue to open.

Grindhouse Cafe brought a jolt of caffeine when it arrived at 146 N. Broad St. back in 2012. It drew people from across the Region with its locally roasted specialty coffee, menu from a former head chef at 3 Floyds and hip ambiance that blends punk, indie, Dungeons & Dragons and pop culture paraphernalia.

Now the coffee shop, which has since expanded to downtown Whiting, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. It's partnered with a number of area businesses on celebratory collaborations, including a Cactor-ita Cactor Margarita at Ricochet Tacos, a Cactor Slushie-Style Berliner beer with Windmill Brewing and a Diamonds of the Dale Bao Zhong Oolong India Pale Aler with New Oberpfalz. It's coming out with a hot sauce, Italian Ice and several other 10th anniversary products.

"I kind of needed it to succeed," said Gabe Mauch, who co-founded the business with his sister Kate Mauch. "It's something I had been planning since culinary school. We were pinching our pennies and learning the industry. I worked at so many coffee shops before Grindhouse. It was exactly what we wanted it to be. I'm very proud of myself and sister for getting us here. I plan to retire doing this. It's low-risk, low-reward. I'm never going to be a millionaire doing it but I've got a kid now to put through school."

Mauch credits the hard work of Grindhouse's baristas with helping him realize their vision.

After culinary school, Mauch cooked at 3 Floyds Brewpub, where he worked his way up to head chef. He worked at a series of coffee shops, including Spill the Beans in Merrillville, Blue Room in Hammond and Cornucopia in Valparaiso.

"I learned what was a really good idea and what was a terrible idea," he said. "I learned how to lay out a coffee shop: the milk, the fridge, things like that. I worked at higher quality coffee shops and learned good coffee is straight-up better and you shouldn't skimp on quality."

A friend Mauch sat on the bench with in Little League and who came to his wedding knew he had a coffee shop dream and told him about an opening in downtown Griffith.

"It was a storybook thing," he said. "I told my sister about it and we decided to make the jump."

Downtown Griffith was a much quieter place back then. It was long before the glowing write-ups in Crain's Chicago Business, the gourmet popcorn shops and other unique attractions.

"Downtown Griffith wasn't the downtown Griffith it is now. It wasn't cool," he said. "It's another world now. I was raised in Griffith and love this town. But when I was in middle school and high school you went to Boz Hot Dogs. It wasn't too bustling."

Now it's filled with businesses like New Oberpfalz, Sweet Moon Macaron and Lady's Gourmet Popcorn.

"It was neat to be one of those first more niche businesses to be part of the downtown," Mauch said. "At first, it was just a couple of employees. My sister still had her grown-up job. I was paying myself minimum wage to get our dreams off the ground."

They built the coffee shop themselves.

"We had talked to banks about opening up a business and had been laughed out of getting a loan," he said. "So we saved money. We did everything we could learn to save money. We put the floor in ourselves. We built the bathroom. We were scrappy kids who were going to make it work in the early years."

Grindhouse grew through word of mouth. Even as the number of craft coffee shops has proliferated since in Northwest Indiana, it still draws visitors from Hammond, Schererville and many other towns.

"We get a lot of Chicago cyclists passing by," he said. "It's mostly a Lake County destination but it's a bit of a destination. Coffee lovers are a weird breed. When a new coffee shop opens, it's like a new brewery. We've got to go to check it out."

From the start, Grindhouse drew a diverse crowd. It's long been a place for conversation, gathering or solitary creative pursuits.

"People use our space to do art like drawing," he said. "Knitting groups will come in. People will play Dungeons and Dragons while office types are buying and selling stocks in the corner. People play Magic: The Gathering while pastors meet with people. We appeal to all types. Our demographic is anyone who has a mouth."

People's coffee tastes have gotten more sophisticated in recent years. They also are drawn to the cafe atmosphere, Mauch said.

"It's just more of a real personal thing," he said. "It's more craft and less capitalistic, I guess. We've entrenched ourselves in the community. People just like an independent cafe It has a 'je ne sais quoi.'"

The coffee shop is filled with pop culture artifacts like concert posters, wrestling action figures and a bootleg toy of Uncle Owen's charred remains from "Star Wars."

"I'm kind of incapable of not seeing the world through the eyes of a punk teenager," Mauch said. "They shaped a lot of my view of the world. It's an eclectic, cool coffee filled with band flyers and references to video games, podcasts and whatever aesthetics me and my sister like. It's not homogenized and not so cool my grandma would feel uncomfortable. It's got everything from Dungeons and Dragons to punk rock."

People flock there for coffee, tea, lattes and specialty drinks like the popular seasonal Cactor Frozen Pear Lemonade, a purple slushie available from April through September every year.

"It's become a big event," he said. "We give margarita glasses to the first 25 people. They line up at 7 a.m. One was decked out in a purple suit."

Grindhouse has a roster of popular rotating specials like the Laughing Librarian and Sproh Rootie but is constantly coming out with new ones to keep it fresh. it serves Metropolis and Dark Matter Coffee out of Chicago, and Smugglers, Botz, Dagger Mountain, Yaggy Road and Smalltown out of Northwest Indiana.

"We really want to focus on local coffee to show people what's out there," he said. "I used to go to Metropolis's cafe. They had killer coffee with no pretense. They taught me great coffee was for everyone. It could be non-exclusionary and affordable."

Locally roasted craft coffee has exploded in popularity over the past decade, along with the number of craft roasters and local independent coffee shops like Fluid Coffee Roasters, Dagger Mountain and Botz.

"Coffee has kind of piggy-backed off craft beer," he said. "There was such a boom in craft beer 10 years ago. People who wanted to seek out something good, who spent their whole lives knowing there's a good cup of coffee out there were able to geek on coffee so hard. There are so many ways of preparing it. The vibrant independent coffee shop community helped people realize why they shouldn't get a container from the store when there's locally roasted coffee out there. Everything we serve in the cafe is four to 12 days old. Beans need to rest for a few days, so it's as fresh as it gets."

Mauch looks forward to collaborating with other like-minded independent businesses to help lift Northwest Indiana up and bring more cool things to the area. He's also looking ahead to the next 10 years.

"I just want to continue to make things that taste good, give people good jobs and caffeinate the Region," he said. "I want to keep it weird, continue to push the boundaries of what we do, not get complacent and come out with cool stuff for people to come drink."

