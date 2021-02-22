Grocery workers shown appreciation on Supermarket Employee Day

Maintaining staffing levels has been a challenge during the pandemic, as it has for many in the retail sector, but Strack and Van Til employees tend to be loyal, Strack said.

"Once we get them in the door, we normally have long relationships," he said. "Many employees have been here 20, 30, 40, even 50 years. That's a testament to the culture Ernie Strack and Nick Van Til built. It starts with our founding fathers and the culture they created to make employees feel respected and appreciated, where our people do the right things and work hard."

Employees sent Strack emails and text messages throughout the day thanking him for the recognition, saying all the fanfare made them feel special.

"I'm hopeful the gratitude shown to our workers will continue and they won't be taken for granted," he said. "They show up day in and day out to help feed families. Our industry works hard to keep your families fed. We've been ingrained in the community for more than 60 years, and our employees live and work in neighborhoods across Northwest Indiana."

Supermarket Employee Day was widely celebrated among the 40,000 stores that sell food and other groceries in the United, Sarasin said. It's expected to become an annual event, celebrated every Feb. 22.