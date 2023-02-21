Groen's Fine Furniture is marking 40 years of furnishing homes across Northwest Indiana.

The furniture store has locations at 208 Matteson St. in Dyer and 1510 N. Main St. in Crown Point.

"We are family owned and operated for 40 years," said Jessica Van Drunen, one of the owners. "It's very exciting for us."

Her father, David Groen, his mother, Evelyn Groen, and his late grandfather Jay Groen opened Groen's in a small storefront in Dyer in 1983. Jessica Van Drunen's mother Cathy had gotten involved in the family business, which now has three generations actively involved.

The retailer sells an array of home furniture, mattresses and accessories in its showrooms.

"We sell mid- to higher-end furniture and accent pieces," she said. "We have upholstery, living room furniture, sofas, chairs and sectionals. That's an important category for us. We have a nice selection of mattresses."

The business was "built on the principles of quality furniture, honest prices and exceptional customer service."

"We value our customers," she said. "Our motto is great customer service and quality products built the company."

It stocks brands like Berme, Craftmaster Furniture, Decor-rest, Flexsteel, Leick Furniture, Liberty Furniture Industries, Parker House, Sagebrook Home, Uttermost and Vaughan-Bassett, as well as Restonic and Serta mattresses.

It also has Amish dining sets and bedroom sets. It can customize furniture, including the color, fabric and size.

Groen's Fine Furniture originally occupied a 1,000-square-foot showroom in Dyer in 1983.

"It was very small," she said.

It then moved to a children's clothing store down the street, adding on to the building. Groen's now occupies 25,000 square feet at its flagship location in Dyer.

"It serves the Tri-Town area and anybody in the surrounding area," Van Drunen said. "We offer home delivery and setup. We have always valued customer service. That's the core of what we do. We offer fair and affordable pricing of good quality furniture."

It expanded to Crown Point in 2018, opening a 15,000-square-foot store there.

"It's a good mix of our best sellers from Dyer," she said. "It gave us the opportunity to hit more customers in that area. We also offer more value pricing in that area."

The industry is fairly competitive with many stores in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, as well as more online retailers.

"People still like brick-and-mortar retailers," she said. "If they want furniture or a mattress, they want to look at it, sit on it and touch it."

Groen's Fine Furniture, which employs 15 people, also has designers who can customize pieces to customers' specifications.

"We have great customers," she said. "Customers come in because of word of mouth and come back because of quality."

The retailer plans to celebrate its 40th anniversary in some fashion but no particulars have been worked out.

"Nothing's set in stone yet," she said.

For more information, visit www.groensfinefurniture.com.