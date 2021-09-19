Group of business people looking to revive Gary Air Show that hasn't taken flight in five years

More than half a million visitors used to crowd the shoreline along Lake Michigan in the Miller neighborhood for the Gary Air Show, one of the Region's biggest weekend events of the year.

Northwest Indiana's local air show has been grounded since 2016, a victim of the city of Gary's restricted finances.

But now a group of business people hopes to bring back the air show that has historically featured U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and daredevil pilots.

"A group of Northwest Indiana business people are working to bring the air show back to Gary," South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Board Member Brent Brashier said at Thursday's meeting at the Hammond Sportsplex. "I can't say which teams, but big ones have signed on. The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it."

Brashier said it was too early in the process to announce any details at this point.

The popular three-day event last took flight at Marquette Park in Gary's lakefront Miller section five years ago. Historically, it has typically taken place in July.

The weekend-long air show had throngs of spectators who flocked to the beach, paying only for parking as there was no admission fee.