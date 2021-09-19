Group of business people looking to revive Gary Air Show that hasn't taken flight in five years

More than half a million visitors used to crowd the shoreline along Lake Michigan in the Miller neighborhood for the Gary Air Show, one of the Region's biggest weekend events of the year.
Northwest Indiana's local air show has been grounded since 2016, a victim of the city of Gary's restricted finances.
But now a group of business people hopes to bring back the air show that has historically featured U.S. Army Golden Knights, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and daredevil pilots.
"A group of Northwest Indiana business people are working to bring the air show back to Gary," South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Board Member Brent Brashier said at Thursday's meeting at the Hammond Sportsplex. "I can't say which teams, but big ones have signed on. The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it."
Brashier said it was too early in the process to announce any details at this point.
The popular three-day event last took flight at Marquette Park in Gary's lakefront Miller section five years ago. Historically, it has typically taken place in July.
The weekend-long air show had throngs of spectators who flocked to the beach, paying only for parking as there was no admission fee.
Former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson discontinued the air show, saying it was too costly to stage because of ongoing financial troubles. The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority took it over one year, moving the location to Fair Oaks Farms down in Newton County, where it was ultimately canceled because heavy rains made the ground too muddy for large crowds.
Gary had been looking for sponsors to defray the cost of the event, which features military jets, stunt pilots and aerial acts like wingwalkers. The event's previous sponsors included Boeing, B. Coleman Aviation, the Gary Jet Center, Sage-Popovich Inc., all of which have operations at the Gary Airport, as well as other businesses in the community like Centier Bank, Methodist Hospitals and 18th Street Brewery.
The SSCVA is unlikely to organize the air show again but would support it coming back, board president Andy Qunell said.
"We would of course support any event that's going on in the community, in the Region," he said. "We always want to support that. That's our goal. If Gary decides to do another air show, of course we'll support it like we support Hammond's Festival of the Lakes and Griffith's Rock 'N' Rail Festival."
The SSCVA also is considering promoting that the Chicago Air and Water Show stages at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, as all the other Chicagoland airports are either too small or busy to serve as a launching pad for all the military flight teams.
Many people and photographers crowd outside the Gary airport to watch the planes take off and land. That presents an opportunity to attract more visitors, SSCVA Board Member Tom Dabertin said.
"It's been popular without any real publicity," Dabertin said. "There were maybe 300 to 400 cars there on Sunday without any promotion. We're reaching out to the mayor's office to look at capitalizing on the number of people, maybe by having food trucks, booths or festive events out there."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: SoHo Sweets Creamery, Balkan grocer, Filipino restaurant, dental office and furniture store open; Pepe's closes
Open
Open
Coming soon
Open
Open
Relocating
Reopen
Open
Closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion