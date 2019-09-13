Instagram's not just a place to catch up on everyone's latest restaurant meals, concerts or vacations.
Small businesses can use the popular photo-focused social media network to connect with customers, market their products and build their brand.
The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center is bringing in social media consultant Breanne Failor for a new workshop on how small business owners can use the platform.
Failor will give a workshop titled "#Success with Instagram: Easy Tips and Tricks for Your Small Business" from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Purdue Technology Center of NWI at 9800 Connecticut Drive, Crown Point. It will cover the basics for an Instagram business account, including writing a profile description, creating content, targeting customers, building relationships and promoting brand awareness.
Failor said many users of the social media platform use it specifically to discover new businesses and products they might be interested in. But attracting them isn't just a matter of throwing up some quick posts, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
“Social media, specifically Instagram, doesn’t have to be hard. You can grow your online brand and community without spending hours a day doing it,” she said. “Social media is not a billboard. It is a way to connect and network with your current and ideal customers.”
The workshop costs $30. Anyone who plans to go must register and pay in advance.
To register, visit tipsandtrickswithinstagram.eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit www.isbdc.org.