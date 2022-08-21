Group promotes water safety on Lake Michigan beaches, works to prevent drownings

A man recently swam between the buoys in Lake Michigan at Wells Street Beach in Gary's Miller neighborhood until he got caught and carried away by the current, which pulled him westward — fast.

A 5-year-old girl who recently underwent safety training spotted the struggling swimmer while atop a dune a few weeks ago. She called for help, leading a woman to run to grab a life ring at a rescue station, alerting the beachgoers an emergency was taking place in the water.

"She recognized it and started hollering," her father, Miller resident Omar Farag, said. "A rip current was moving extremely fast. I'm amazed she recognized he was in danger. She was screaming, 'Are you OK?' We were fortunately on a sand dune next to the beach so we could see a couple of hundred yards. I almost drowned a year earlier and it was a traumatic experience, a difficult experience. You're so tired. You can't talk."

Crown Point resident Brett Gregory Koslow was jet skiing nearby when his girlfriend Lorie Mischelle Rubin signaled him from the shore, letting him know where a swimmer was in distress. He pulled the person out of the water and hauled the man back to safety on shore.

"I was wave running and my girlfriend was pointing to go down by the bay. I saw these three girls in the water with beach balls and then a guy backpedaling. It didn't seem like anything was wrong. But when I picked him up there was no energy in him. He didn't understand what was happening and was tired and struggling."

Rubin, a nurse, let him know he should go to the hospital but he thought he was fine, declining to call an ambulance. But he had swallowed a significant amount of water. When he was going home, he went limp, was rushed to the hospital and was intubated.

"I'm just thankful I was in the right place at the right time," Koslow said. "I just assessed the situation, grabbed him and pulled him up with all my might. He was getting dead in the water, but I had adrenaline. He told me he was swimming from buoy to buoy and got caught in the surf and tried yelling for help. He thanked me for saving his life."

Koslow said it took a small chain of events on the beach to make the rescue possible.

"I'm happy he's OK. I was freaked out by it. It was a scary experience," Farag said. "I'm just glad we were able to assist. I'm not sure he had more than a minute or two. I know when I drowned the clock said I had 13 seconds left. He was a strong swimmer but you never realize how fast the current runs."

The dramatic rescue that prevented a drowning shows the importance of knowing water safety, such as how to identify a swimmer in trouble and how to use rescue stations, Miller Water Safety Group Co-Chair Mary Ann Pickford Best said.

The Miller Water Safety Social Group has been spearheading drowning prevention efforts and water safety education efforts, including by recently greeting beachgoers at an informational booth by the concession stand on a busy weekend at Marquette Park in Gary.

This summer, it took out billboards and benches to teach beach-goers how to stay safe, advertising on a billboard on U.S. 20 leading into Miller, on the Miller Pizza billboard at the end of Interstate 65 and at Depot Dog in Portage at the border of Miller.

It's worked with The Mayor's Water Safety Advisory Board to elevate water safety efforts along the lakefront, such as by offering lifeguard and other educational classes.

It recently partnered with the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association on a coastal kayaking workshop to help Miller's "beach bums to be water smart and safe" and held a tour, discussion and boat ride at the Calumet Harbor U.S. Coast Guard Station.

"The goal is to present information that will result in smart choices to when not to enter the lake," Best said. "Basically, the Miller Water Safety Social Group does community outreach. We put out water safety signs in yards to get the message out. We host events, coming together and picking a topic. We do story hour in the park to reach the kids."

The group formed to promote water safety in Miller after residents became concerned over how an emergency was being handled at the beach.

It went online to seek sponsors to install safety stations with life jackets, safety rings and information at every beach access point.

"We went on social media to see if anybody was interested in sponsoring the safety stations," he said. "They all sold out with extra money coming in. There was a huge interest in Miller about water safety."

It installed the stations in 2017 and started hosting informational parties as a way to reach a lot of people, including friends and neighbors, in a social setting.

"It really is word of mouth," Best said. "We make sure people are aware of hazards. If you've ever talked to a drowning victim's family, they always say they are a good swimmer who didn't know x, y and z. We try to make sure they know x, y and z.

"For instance, there's a lot of hype about rip currents, but swimmers should understand the different currents: rip, longshore and structural. The main concern with any current is that you're at a place safe in the lake and moved to a place that's not, like where they're deep over their hard and can't swim. That's a real problem. They're surprised and they panic."

Another major Lake Michigan hazard the group educates people about is sandbars.

"The bottom of the lake is very uneven," she said. "You might walk out on one gradual slope and then there's a steep dropoff. There was a 12-year-old boy who stepped off the sandbar and drowned. People panic after a steep dropoff when it's a long swim back to shore."

The group preaches the importance of being observant, especially for how to identify currents and the edges of sandbars.

"One of the biggest hazards of Lake Michigan is the timing of the waves," she said. "In the ocean, the waves are big and are 15 seconds to 10 seconds apart.

"In Lake Michigan, the waves aren't as big but are only 3 to 6 seconds apart because they don't come from as far away. It's more dangerous with the wave timing because if you get knocked down you get a face full of water. It can be hard to stand up after wave after wave in your face. You don't have an opportunity to catch your breath."

The freshwater in the Great Lakes also isn't as buoyant as the saltwater in the oceans. That can be an issue because someone in distress will sink more quickly in Lake Michigan.

"A potential rescue doesn't have as much time to see them on the surface," Best said. "If you can spot them, you can get to the easiest."

If drowning victims breathe in enough water it anchors them to the bottom, Best said. They might not float for three or four days, depending on the water temperature.

"The really big problem is so many communities make people stay out of the water so kids don't know they don't learn how to actively and successfully play in the waves anymore," she said.

"They're not allowed to get in with a qualified person to get to know all those hazards. We're losing generations of swimmers. Children and grandchildren need to learn in Lake Michigan. With inexperience, swimmers get tired and can't handle the current or deeper areas. They don't know how to swim in the lake."

Young swimmers need to know to go under a wave in Lake Michigan instead of trying to go through it and get knocked down, Best said. They need to know not to panic, how to float in a current and how they should never swim into the current and should instead swim parallel to shore if caught in a rip current.

The group preaches flipping, floating and following the current. Swimmers need to learn how to float and keep their heads above water, she said.

Best also serves on the Mayor's Water Safety Advisory Council in Gary, an advisory board that has furnished the city with a list of recommendations such as creating a water safety manual.

Indiana University Professor William Ramos, the co-chair of the Mayor's Water Safety Advisory Council in Gary, said about 80% of drownings take place in swimming pools. But he cautioned that Lake Michigan is different from and more dangerous than most lakes.

"Most lakes are manageable and pretty flat," he said. "Lake Michigan operates more like a surf beach. It's more like an ocean environment with high waves and rip currents offshore. We keep finding people don't understand the wave actions or sandbars where there are dramatic dropoffs where you think there is stable footing and a majority of accidents occur."

People should always swim in Lake Michigan with a supervisor, which could be a parent, guardian or anyone watching them.

"It should be from shore since both people in the water could be in trouble," he said.

People also should be vigilant to prevent accidents if someone goes a little too far for their swimming skills and bring floating jackets or water wings and use them if needed, Ramos said. It's safest to swim at a beach with lifeguards.

"It's always much safer at a guarded beach than an unguarded beach," he said. "As communities across the Great Lakes cut back on lifeguards, they're cutting out an entire layer of protection for safety."