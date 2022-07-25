Growing animal clinic builds new office in Westville

A growing animal clinic opened a newly constructed office at Ind. 421 and Ind. 2 in Westville.

Hero Pet Animal Hospital recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 5,400-square-foot location at 707 N. Flynn Road.

“This celebration finally gives us the opportunity to say thank you to all of those that played a part in making the clinic a reality," said Dr. Lisa Booth, owner and co-founder of the hospital. "We grew much faster than anticipated. In this last year, we have seen over 4,000 clients with over 6,300 pets."

She said the practice's staff has doubled since its opening last August. The clinic will have an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed that day for tours.

"Our rescue partners will be present too, talking about their organizations, selling items to support their causes, and will have some of the pets they have up for adoption," Booth said.

The new building includes clinical facilities, an office, exam rooms and procedural space. Pet owners can take their dogs and cats there for medical, surgical, dental, and wellness services.

The new building is located at a business and heavily trafficked intersection. LaPorte County has been working to incentivize development there.

"When Mr. Ryan Booth and the LaPorte Community and Economic Development Director Mr. Tony Rodriguez proposed the creation of an Economic Revitalization Area we asked how can we help. And here we stand with an awesome new addition to Westville’s business corridor. Congratulations Hero Pet Animal Hospital and the Booth family," said Mike Albert, president of the Westville Town Council. “I am very excited about the growth opportunities that Hero Pet’s project has created."