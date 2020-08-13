Growing Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections adds nine new agents in Crown Point

New additions include Bhalla, a broker and top-selling associate previously at Weichert Wold who has won an Executive Club Award and a Presidents Club Award for three straight years.

“I am excited to be joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections, to breathe new life into the real estate industry and to provide a better understanding of the business to new agents on our team,” Bhalla said.

Another is Mayhew, who had ranked in the 1% of brokers at Keller Williams.

“I can’t wait to see the growth of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections,” Mayhew said. “The agents that are here and the ones we have coming are top notch. I look forward to offering my clients the same great service I have in the past. The BHGRE tools will enhance my performance and allow me to provide a better overall experience.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections offer extensive training to its agents through its "Grow" program.