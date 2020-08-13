Growing Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections adds nine new agents in Crown Point

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections has added nine new real estate agents at its new Crown Point office.
Earlier this year, Premier Region Real Estate in Crown Point was the third real estate office in Indiana to brand with Better Homes and Gardens, a New Jersey-based real estate network that's affiliated with Meredith Corp.'s Better Homes and Gardens Magazine. The network has more than 370 offices worldwide.
The real estate agents Anil Bhalla, Brad Ericks, Kirsten Mayhew, Brenda Clary, Toni Farriols, Liz Moreno, Jeremy Barzycki, Stacey Merriman and Morgan Hivley are now affiliated with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections at 1624 E. Summit St. in Crown Point.
“We are thrilled to welcome all of our new agents to our company’s dynamic team of real estate professionals,” co-owner Don Joseph said. “Each new agent is well respected throughout the industry and brings an expertise that will be a phenomenal asset to area home buyers and sellers during every step of the real estate process.”
The agents collectively have 42 years of experience in real estate and specialize in residential sales, traditional sales, short sales, REO sales, investment properties and relocation services across Northwest Indiana.
The firm now employs about 50 agents and is ranked among the top 10 percent of all brokerages in Northwest Indiana, according to the Greater Northwest Indiana Realtors Association.
New additions include Bhalla, a broker and top-selling associate previously at Weichert Wold who has won an Executive Club Award and a Presidents Club Award for three straight years.
“I am excited to be joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections, to breathe new life into the real estate industry and to provide a better understanding of the business to new agents on our team,” Bhalla said.
Another is Mayhew, who had ranked in the 1% of brokers at Keller Williams.
“I can’t wait to see the growth of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections,” Mayhew said. “The agents that are here and the ones we have coming are top notch. I look forward to offering my clients the same great service I have in the past. The BHGRE tools will enhance my performance and allow me to provide a better overall experience.”
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Connections offer extensive training to its agents through its "Grow" program.
“The Grow program gives us a chance to fully develop critically thinking agents who actually understand the business, not just the financial side, but the community side, the caring side, the compassion for the client,” managing broker and co-owner Clarence Webb said. “We are giving our new agents the best training and tools available.”
For more information, visit www.bhgconnections.com.
