Growing Centier adding branches in Michigan City and Elkhart

Centier Bank is building a new branch in Michigan City, and also plans to open a banking center in downtown Elkhart and a mortgage loan office in Greenwood.
The Merrillville-based bank, the largest privately owned bank in Indiana, has continued to grow across the state, opening new branches in Fishers, Elkhart, Goshen, South Bend and Granger over the last two years.
“At a time in which other banks are merging or abandoning communities, Centier is planting its roots and investing in Indiana,” Centier President and CEO Michael Schrage said.
Centier has been constructing a new branch on Franklin Street in Michigan City and is opening its third banking center in Elkhart, which will have a community room, technology bar, and free wifi. It will be Centier's 10th location in Michiana, one of its largest markets outside of its home base of Northwest Indiana.
“There is a revitalization happening in the Michiana region and we look to be part of it as we continue to invest and grow with the communities we serve,” Schrage said.
Centier has $4.4 billion in assets, more than 900 employees, and 61 branches in 11 counties across Indiana.