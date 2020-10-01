 Skip to main content
Growing J's Breakfast Club to mark five years in Gary with week of special events
Growing J's Breakfast Club to mark five years in Gary with week of special events

Growing J's Breakfast Club to mark five years in Gary with week of special events

J's Breakfast Club in Gary is shown.

 John J. Watkins

J's Breakfast Club started as a carryout restaurant on 11th and Grant streets in Gary five years ago, but the establishment blew up into a popular dining spot that hosted a presidential candidate during the primary and will soon start construction on a new location at 2601 Broadway.

The popular breakfast spot in Gary's University Park neighborhood, whose menu includes shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, plans to celebrate its fifth anniversary in the Steel City with a week of events. 

"Our growth and longevity are due to community support," owner Joslyn Kelly said. "We want to thank them for their loyalty with events and activities that set the stage for the next five years and beyond."

J's Breakfast Club will celebrate Random Acts of Love All Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, host a WLTH 1370 AM live broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, stage a Small Business Saturday Salute with music by The Back in the Day Block Party on Saturday, host live entertainment for a Soulful Sunday Celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, and have a Silver Monday Appreciation Celebration Monday.

The restaurant also recently revived its Silver Mondays for seniors. The weekly program brings in guests to provide information and activities for senior citizens every Monday at 10 a.m. Presentations cover topics like flu shots, health tips and health insurance.

"We are so glad to have this program back," said Rosie Washington, the coordinator and Kelly's mother.

For more information about J's Breakfast Club, visit www.JsBreakfastClubGary.com or call 219-455-6959.

