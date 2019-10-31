After meeting at a restaurant, Marty McGinnis and his business partner Robert Swiatek started a home-based business selling trade show exhibits and graphics in 2009.
After a decade, they have grown Trinity Display into a major national supplier of trade show exhibit and experiential marketing pop-up displays for many large brands, including GEICO, Under Armour, Nespresso, Norton and Maker’s Mark. The company also makes backdrops for press conferences for pro teams like the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears and collegiate athletic programs at schools such as the University of Alabama, Clemson and the University of Washington.
The business, which is now owned by McGinnis, Swiatek and Mario Pawinski, recently established a new headquarters at 1579 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton. Trinity Displays took over the 16,000-square-foot office that was formerly Trout Glass and Mirror just off Ind. 49, using it as an office and warehouse.
"It's right in the middle of Illinois and Michigan," McGinnis said. "We have access to the Chicago market and can be downtown for meetings in 45 minutes. It feels good to invest in an area instead of renting again and to put our money where our mouth is."
Trinity Displays started renting its first office and warehouse in Hammond in 2014, but outgrew the space in 2016. It bought the Chesterton property in 2018 and renovated it for more than a year.
After hiring its first three workers in 2016, Trinity Displays now employs about a dozen workers and hopes to grow to 17 to 20 employees by the end of next year. Employees include sales staff, graphic designers and production workers who fabricate trade show booths and experiential marketing displays.
They can create some portable displays as quickly as within 24-48 hours, such as pull-up banners, table drapes and backdrops for coaches doing press conferences.
"There's a super quick turnaround," McGinnis said.
Trinity Displays' craftsmanship can be seen at some of the largest convention centers in the country, including at McCormick Place, the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando and the Las Vegas Convention Center.
"We'll find out what footprint our clients have at the expo, whether it's 20 feet by 20 or 10 feet by 20," he said. "It will be tailored to the space, budget and functionality."
Clients can either rent or buy displays, and some reuse the same booths at conventions all over the country for a few years. Trinity Display also offers storage services and can swap out old graphics for something fresher, as business needs warrants.
"We're full service," he said. "We'll fly a couple of guys down to Orlando to do the installation. We don't want to give clients any reason to do business with anyone else."
Trinity Displays has increasingly been doing experiential marketing projects, including a 20-foot by 30-foot laundry basket to promote Snuggle laundry detergent at the Little League World Series, and a pop-up Thomas Bagels shop at Union Station in New York City on National Bagel Day.
"Instead of a traditional trade show, it's bringing a brand to where people already are," McGinnis said. "Marketing agencies will come to us with an idea and we'll build the asset out. It's a huge business and it's growing."
The company hopes to continue to grow by serving companies both locally and nationally.
"This building is great for now, but you never know what's needed for the future," he said. "We're just looking to continue to grow and make sure the clients know we're not here to make a quick sale. We're here to build a business relationship where you can count on us every time."
For more information, visit www.trinitydisplays.com or call 888-971-1811.