Growing Zeigler acquires more auto dealerships in Southeast Wisconsin

Zeigler Auto Group, which recently acquired Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, took over four more dealerships on the other end of the Chicago metropolitan area in Southeast Wisconsin in its first entry into the Badger State.

The Michigan-based auto group bought Home Run Auto Group for an undisclosed sum. It took over Honda of Racine, Toyota of Racine, Kenosha Subaru and Racine Hyundai, marking dealerships No. 32 through 35.

All the dealerships, previously owned by Jim Bozich and Mark Geiger, are now operating under the Zeigler name.

"We are very proud to be expanding Zeigler into the great state of Wisconsin. We know that the community here will appreciate the way we do business, not just in how we go above and beyond for every single customer, but also in the way that we make it a priority to actively take part in the communities where we operate," said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.

The auto group has bought nine dealerships in the last 16 months, including Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, Infiniti of Hoffman Estates, Jaguar Land Rover of Schaumburg and Subaru of Merrillville.