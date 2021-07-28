 Skip to main content
Growing Zeigler acquires more auto dealerships in Southeast Wisconsin
Zeigler Automotive Group, which owns International Subaru of Merrillville, acquired more dealerships in Southeast Wisconsin.

 Joe Ruffalo, The Times

Zeigler Auto Group, which recently acquired Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, took over four more dealerships on the other end of the Chicago metropolitan area in Southeast Wisconsin in its first entry into the Badger State.

The Michigan-based auto group bought Home Run Auto Group for an undisclosed sum. It took over Honda of Racine, Toyota of Racine, Kenosha Subaru and Racine Hyundai, marking dealerships No. 32 through 35.

All the dealerships, previously owned by Jim Bozich and Mark Geiger, are now operating under the Zeigler name.

"We are very proud to be expanding Zeigler into the great state of Wisconsin. We know that the community here will appreciate the way we do business, not just in how we go above and beyond for every single customer, but also in the way that we make it a priority to actively take part in the communities where we operate," said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.

The auto group has bought nine dealerships in the last 16 months, including Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, Infiniti of Hoffman Estates, Jaguar Land Rover of Schaumburg and Subaru of Merrillville.

"Besides the fact that these are top-performing, high-volume stores, we chose these stores because of their great potential," Zeigler said. "They will without a doubt offer all of our customers, both current and new, access to more choices with their locations being right off the highway."

Through the acquisition, Zeigler Auto Group is adding 14,000 more vehicle sales a year. It's currently on pace to sell more than 67,000 vehicles for more than $2.2 billion next year.

Selling both domestic and foreign cars, Zeigler was founded in 1975 and is now one of the largest privately owned dealer groups in the United States with 78 automotive franchises across the Upper Midwest, more than 1,800 employees and annual sales of $1.7 billion. Its new dealerships will be known as Zeigler Honda of Racine, Zeigler Toyota of Racine, Zeigler Hyundai of Racine, and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha.

The Kalamazoo-based firm plans to keep all the staff at all its new locations in Southeast Wisconsin, just across the border from Illinois.

