Growing Zeigler acquires more auto dealerships in Southeast Wisconsin

Zeigler Auto Group, which recently acquired Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, took over four more dealerships on the other end of the Chicago metropolitan area in Southeast Wisconsin in its first entry into the Badger State.
The Michigan-based auto group bought Home Run Auto Group for an undisclosed sum. It took over Honda of Racine, Toyota of Racine, Kenosha Subaru and Racine Hyundai, marking dealerships No. 32 through 35.
All the dealerships, previously owned by Jim Bozich and Mark Geiger, are now operating under the Zeigler name.
"We are very proud to be expanding Zeigler into the great state of Wisconsin. We know that the community here will appreciate the way we do business, not just in how we go above and beyond for every single customer, but also in the way that we make it a priority to actively take part in the communities where we operate," said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.
The auto group has bought nine dealerships in the last 16 months, including Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter of Hoffman Estates, Infiniti of Hoffman Estates, Jaguar Land Rover of Schaumburg and Subaru of Merrillville.
"Besides the fact that these are top-performing, high-volume stores, we chose these stores because of their great potential," Zeigler said. "They will without a doubt offer all of our customers, both current and new, access to more choices with their locations being right off the highway."
Through the acquisition, Zeigler Auto Group is adding 14,000 more vehicle sales a year. It's currently on pace to sell more than 67,000 vehicles for more than $2.2 billion next year.
Selling both domestic and foreign cars, Zeigler was founded in 1975 and is now one of the largest privately owned dealer groups in the United States with 78 automotive franchises across the Upper Midwest, more than 1,800 employees and annual sales of $1.7 billion. Its new dealerships will be known as Zeigler Honda of Racine, Zeigler Toyota of Racine, Zeigler Hyundai of Racine, and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha.
The Kalamazoo-based firm plans to keep all the staff at all its new locations in Southeast Wisconsin, just across the border from Illinois.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed
Open
Ramen District plans to bring the trendy Japanese noodle soup, traditionally served with ingredients like pork belly, boiled eggs, miso, seawe…
Coming soon
The new Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to Valparaiso and Schererville should be open within weeks.
Closed
The Room music venue in Highland has closed after a five-year run of entertaining the Region.
Open
Good News Vintage is selling antiques and vintage goods in downtown Michigan City.
On the move
Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande in downtown Lansing is moving to a new location on Torrence Avenue.
Open
A Classic Spa opened in downtown Valparaiso, celebrating a ribbon cutting with the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce the week before last.
Reopen
Starbucks at 9150 Calumet Ave. in Munster reopened after being closed for renovations for a few weeks. The Seattle-based cafe chain freshened …
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and …
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Edible Arrangements, Vaccaro's Delicatessen, Basecamp Fitness and Hot Pans Comfort Food coming soon