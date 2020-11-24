Guitar Center files for bankruptcy to get out from under debt but plans to stay open

Guitar Center, which like many retailers has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, has filed for bankruptcy in a bid to reduce its debt by $800 million.

The California-based music instrument retailer plans to keep open its stores, including its Hobart location at 2108 E. 80th Ave. The musical superstore across from the Southlake Mall has long been a destination for musicians from across Northwest Indiana.

Guitar Center, the world's leading musical instrument retailer, has lined up $165 million in new equity investments and said the Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Virginia will provide for $375 million in near-term liquidity.

“This is an important and positive step in our process to significantly reduce our debt and enhance our ability to reinvest in our business to support long-term growth," Guitar Center CEO Ron Japinga said. "Throughout this process, we will continue to serve our customers and deliver on our mission of putting more music in the world. Given the strong level of support from our lenders and creditors, we expect to complete the process before the end of this year.”