Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware raises funds for Cancer Resource Centre in Munster

Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware, the 85-year-old family-owned retailer, donated $1,633.79 to Munster's Cancer Resource Centre, a place where cancer patients can meet with support groups, get professional counseling and find information on the disease.

“Our annual community fundraiser is just one way we can reach out and help to take care of friends and family and benefit a great cause at the same time,” said Adam White, manager of the Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware in Munster.

Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware stores in Dyer, Munster and Lansing raised the money in the last week of October to benefit the center at 926 Ridge Road, which has been providing support, encouragement and education to cancer patients in Northwest Indiana and their families for free since 2003.

It's one of the programs offered by the nonprofit Community Cancer Research Foundation that seeks to improve the quality of cancer care in Northwest Indiana.