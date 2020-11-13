 Skip to main content
Gus Bock's Ace Hardware raises funds for Cancer Resource Centre in Munster
Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware raises funds for Cancer Resource Centre in Munster

Melanie Wright, Adam White, Tony Marocchi, and Kayla Stilwell, of Gus Bock's Ace Hardware, present a donation to Anthony Andello, Roxy Propeck, Kimmie Montella and Vita Ayala.

Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware, the 85-year-old family-owned retailer, donated $1,633.79 to Munster's Cancer Resource Centre, a place where cancer patients can meet with support groups, get professional counseling and find information on the disease.

“Our annual community fundraiser is just one way we can reach out and help to take care of friends and family and benefit a great cause at the same time,” said Adam White, manager of the Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware in Munster.

Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware stores in Dyer, Munster and Lansing raised the money in the last week of October to benefit the center at 926 Ridge Road, which has been providing support, encouragement and education to cancer patients in Northwest Indiana and their families for free since 2003.

It's one of the programs offered by the nonprofit Community Cancer Research Foundation that seeks to improve the quality of cancer care in Northwest Indiana.

“For the past 17 years, the Centre has been able to touch the lives of more than 54,336 patients and families, offering a non-medical setting where they come to celebrate life, deal with hardships and find answers to their questions,” said Anthony Andello, manager of outreach for the Cancer Resource Centre. “Cancer doesn’t take a break during the pandemic and the need for support is as crucial as before. While our programs and classes have been put on pause for the time being, thanks to our good neighbors — Dyer, Lansing and Munster Gus Bock’s Ace Hardware stores — many more patients will be able to seek comfort, solace and a new path on their road to recovery when we resume our regular programming.”

For more information, visit www.cancerresourcecentre.com or call 219-836-3349.

