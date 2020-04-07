Gyms offering virtual workouts for those staying at home because of COVID-19

Anytime Fitness's free virtual workouts take place at 6 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sessions also will take place at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturdays, and at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

One or two personal trainers will lead the full body workouts that will be done with body weight or household items like milk jugs or gym bags. The gym chain also will offer nutrition seminars and stretching workouts through its Anytime Fitness Together We Rise Private Facebook Group, as well as a yoga class at 9 a.m. Sunday.

“The physical health and the mental health of everyone in our community is very important to us,” Scott said. “We are very aware of the guidelines set by our states and want everyone to do their part in stopping the spread of the virus. However, we know how important exercise is for not only your physical health, but also your mental health and your immune system,” Scott said. “This is why all of these workouts can be done at home and are geared to get you moving. No matter what your skill level or fitness level, our coaches will be providing progressions and regressions.”