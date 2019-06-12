H&M coming to Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City

The global fashion retailer H&M plans to open a new store at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City this fall.
Sweden-based H&M, or Hennes & Mauritz AB, will open its second Northwest Indiana location in the outlet mall in downtown Michigan City, after opening a 23,000-square-foot store in the Southlake Mall in Hobart in 2015.
The Michigan City location will be only slightly smaller at 21,000 square feet.
H&M, which has continued to grow at a rapid pace at a time when much of the traditional brick-and-mortar retail industry has struggled under the shadow of e-commerce and one-click shopping, credited the expansion to the "warm welcome" it has received in Indiana.
"The new H&M location will offer Michigan City residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate 'store within a store' sections for accessories," the company said in a press release.
The store will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year-olds.
Known for selling trendy items at cheap prices, H&M stores carry a variety of clothes, lingerie, sports apparel, maternity wear and the H&M+ plus-size line.
H&M operates more than 4,900 stores in 72 countries, pulling in more than $210 billion in sales last year. It's the second largest clothing retailer in the world and has had an array of celebrity endorsers like Beyonce, David Beckham and Lana Del Ray over the years.
It's grown to 550 locations in the United States after first coming to America with a flagship store that opened on Fifth Avenue in New York City in 2000, adding more than 220 locations over the last four years. H&M employs 16,000 workers across the country and plans to hire 20 workers more in Michigan City.
For more information or to watch for job postings, visit hm.com.