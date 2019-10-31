H&M to open second Region location at Lighthouse Place Thursday, offering giveaways

The trendy retailer H&M will open its second Northwest Indiana location at 601 Wabash St. in the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets in Michigan City Thursday.
Lighthouse Place is offering H&M Access to Fashion passes to the first 100 shoppers in line before the store opens at 10 a.m. The passes are valued between $10 and $500. The first 500 shoppers will get $10 Access to Fashion passes and those who bring a garment to recycle on opening day can win gift cards that range from $50 to $250.
The Sweden-based global fashion retailer, whose glamorous celebrity endorsers have included Beyonce, Naomi Campbell, David Beckham, Adrien Brody and Lana Del Ray, offers fashionable items at cheap prices, including clothes, a plus-size line, lingerie, sports apparel and maternity wear. It's opening a 21,000-square-foot store in Lighthouse Place in downtown Michigan City that will be its 10th location in Indiana.
H&M, or Hennes & Mauritz AB, is a multinational fashion giant that started 72 years ago and now has thousands of stores worldwide. It debuted in the Region in 2015, when it opened a 23,000-square-foot store in the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
"The new H&M location will offer Michigan City residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing, with collections for ladies and men, with a separate 'shop in shop' section for accessories," H&M said in a news release. "This location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds. No matter your personal style H&M makes it easy to always find what you are looking for by offering something for everyone."
The Michigan City H&M will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12-6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call the store at 855-466-7467 or visit www.hm.com.