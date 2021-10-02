Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana ReStore in Merrillville closing

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana is closing its Merrillville ReStore.

The shop at 3823 E. Lincoln Highway opened five and half years ago.

“The store sat on three acres, which is way more than was needed," said Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. "The building was great, but we didn’t use most of the parking lot that surrounded the building.”

Habitat for Humanity continues to operate a ReStore at 6114 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.

ReStore serves as a donation center and home improvement store selling furniture, appliances and building materials. The Merrillville location closed Saturday.

“Thank you to everyone who shopped with us, donated items to the store, and volunteered their time working in the store. You have helped our organization and your community,” said Michaels.

The ReStores operate as nonprofits, selling merchandise at a fraction of the price of traditional retailers. Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity to help build affordable housing for low-income residents in Lake County.