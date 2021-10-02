Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana ReStore in Merrillville closing

Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana is closing its Merrillville ReStore.
The shop at 3823 E. Lincoln Highway opened five and half years ago.
“The store sat on three acres, which is way more than was needed," said Dawn Michaels, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. "The building was great, but we didn’t use most of the parking lot that surrounded the building.”
Habitat for Humanity continues to operate a ReStore at 6114 W. Ridge Road in Griffith.
ReStore serves as a donation center and home improvement store selling furniture, appliances and building materials. The Merrillville location closed Saturday.
“Thank you to everyone who shopped with us, donated items to the store, and volunteered their time working in the store. You have helped our organization and your community,” said Michaels.
The ReStores operate as nonprofits, selling merchandise at a fraction of the price of traditional retailers. Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity to help build affordable housing for low-income residents in Lake County.
“Thanks to community support through partnerships, sponsors, and donations to the ReStore and financial contributions to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, we plan to build seven homes in Lake County and move to build on two sites simultaneously during the week,” Michaels said.
Habitat for Humanity plans to open another store to replace the Merrillville store but one with a smaller footprint.
“Our Griffith ReStore continues to perform very well! We are also excited to announce that our Board of Directors voted to expand the footprint of the Griffith ReStore,” Michaels said. “This will allow more space to display larger items, such as beautiful bay windows! We are also on a search for a location in South Lake County to open another ReStore that won’t have as much property.”
For more information, visit nwihabitat.org or call 219-923-7265.