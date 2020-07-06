Hair Cuttery reopens salons after filing for bankruptcy and selling to new ownership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hair Cuttery, a national unisex hair salon with several locations in Northwest Indiana, has reopened its salons after filing for bankruptcy and selling to new ownership.

The Virginia-based chain, which was founded in 1974 and had been the largest family-owned hair-cutting business in the country, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Maryland to facilitate a sale after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close its 800 locations nationwide.

Creative Hairdressers, Inc. permanently closed about 50 locations and sold the remaining 750 to HC Salon Holdings, Inc., an affiliate of Tacit Salon Holdings. The company was ordered to repay more than $1.1 million in back wages to employees it never paid before shutting down because of the stay-at-home orders, including in Indiana.