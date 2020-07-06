Hair Cuttery reopens salons after filing for bankruptcy and selling to new ownership

Hair Cuttery, a national unisex hair salon with several locations in Northwest Indiana, has reopened its salons after filing for bankruptcy and selling to new ownership.
The Virginia-based chain, which was founded in 1974 and had been the largest family-owned hair-cutting business in the country, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Maryland to facilitate a sale after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close its 800 locations nationwide.
Creative Hairdressers, Inc. permanently closed about 50 locations and sold the remaining 750 to HC Salon Holdings, Inc., an affiliate of Tacit Salon Holdings. The company was ordered to repay more than $1.1 million in back wages to employees it never paid before shutting down because of the stay-at-home orders, including in Indiana.
“We are extremely pleased to have reached a positive outcome that enables us to pay our talented salon professionals, field leaders and resource center associates, and then reopen our doors and save thousands of jobs for our outstanding salon staff,” said Phil Horvath, president of Creative Hairdressers. “These have been unprecedented and trying times for everyone, and especially for our industry. Our new financial partners are excited about the long-term potential in our industry and our ability to rebound post-crisis. We look forward to re-opening our doors and building a stronger future for our business.”
In Northwest Indiana, Hair Cuttery has locations in Dyer, Schererville, St. John, Highland, Griffith, Munster, Crown Point, Portage, Chesterton, Valparaiso, LaPorte and Michigan City.
It has started reopening where allowed to on June 9 and said Monday all its salons nationwide were now open.
“We’re happy to support Creative Hairdressers and its thousands of salon professionals as the company emerges from the COVID-19 crisis in a stronger financial position,” said Azhar Quader, chairman of Tacit Salon Holdings, LLC. “Hair salons are an important contributor to the fabric of life in communities across the country. We’re focused on saving jobs for salon professionals and building a strong, financially healthy company. We look forward to having Creative Hairdressers' talented stylists provide excellent service to their customers for many years to come."
Hair Cuttery is asking customers not to schedule an appointment if they have a fever or are suffer any coronavirus symptoms like cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, body aches, or loss of sense or taste of smell.
For more information, visit haircuttery.com.
