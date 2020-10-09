 Skip to main content
Hair Cuttery rolling out curbside cuts outside as pandemic precaution
Hair Cuttery rolling out curbside cuts outside as pandemic precaution

Hair Cuttery rolling out curbside cuts outside

Hair Cuttery is rolling out curbside cuts outside, including at its Schererville and Portage locations.

 Joseph S. Pete

If you're shaggy but concerned about catching and passing on the coronavirus pandemic that's infected more than 36 million world worldwide, a unisex hair salon chain is pitching a potential solution.

Hair Cuttery is rolling out curbside cuts, where people can get their hair cut, including by licensed stylists, outside the hair care shops in the open air as a COVID-19 safety precaution. The Centers for Disease Control said the virus is less likely to spread outside than indoors, provided that people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The Virginia-based chain said the initiative aims to ease people's concerns about getting haircuts during the height of the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 215,000 Americans so far.

The curbside cuts are available at locations in Indiana and Illinois, including the Schererville location in Schererville Plaza at 1690 U.S. 41 and the Portage store in Portage Crossings at 6097 U.S. 6.

“We’re very excited that we’re able to expand this initiative to different regions of the country and provide a sense of normalcy to our guests during the health crisis,” said Seth Gittlitz, CEO of Hair Cuttery Family of Brands.

Appointments for the curbside cuts must be scheduled in advance. The haircuts take place in salon chairs under tents. Both the stylists and customers wear masks for the duration of the haircut.

“The beauty industry is such an intimate business. Safety and sanitation has always been and will continue to be of the utmost importance," said Leslie Roste, the national director of Industry Relations and Education that advised Hair Cuttery on best practices for reopening safely during the pandemic.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

