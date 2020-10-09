Hair Cuttery rolling out curbside cuts outside as pandemic precaution

If you're shaggy but concerned about catching and passing on the coronavirus pandemic that's infected more than 36 million world worldwide, a unisex hair salon chain is pitching a potential solution.

Hair Cuttery is rolling out curbside cuts, where people can get their hair cut, including by licensed stylists, outside the hair care shops in the open air as a COVID-19 safety precaution. The Centers for Disease Control said the virus is less likely to spread outside than indoors, provided that people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The Virginia-based chain said the initiative aims to ease people's concerns about getting haircuts during the height of the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 215,000 Americans so far.

The curbside cuts are available at locations in Indiana and Illinois, including the Schererville location in Schererville Plaza at 1690 U.S. 41 and the Portage store in Portage Crossings at 6097 U.S. 6.

“We’re very excited that we’re able to expand this initiative to different regions of the country and provide a sense of normalcy to our guests during the health crisis,” said Seth Gittlitz, CEO of Hair Cuttery Family of Brands.