Half Acre craft beer arrives at Indiana retail shelves

Half Acre Beer Co., a popular Chicago craft brewery whose Daisy Cutter Pale Ale is a staple on many taps in the city, has arrived on retail shelves in Indiana.

Valparaiso-based wholesaler Indiana Beverage is distributing Half Acre beers — made with Lake Michigan water and an array of hops — to liquor stores and supermarkets across the Region and the state.

It's now distributing Daisy Cutter, Time Half Acre Hazy Pale Ale, Bodem India Pale Ale and other Half Acre beers to retailers like Strack & Van Til. Half Acre beer also is now being poured at places like The Standard Taproom in Whiting, Region Ale in Schererville and The Rolling Stonebaker in Valparaiso.

Half Acre, which operates a brewpub on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago's North Center neighborhood and a beer garden on Balmoral Avenue in Lincoln Square, also brews a number of special releases and seasonal beers such as the Vallejo India Pale Ale.

Its beers have won a number of awards, including from the Great American Beer Festival, the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild's annual Festival of Wood and Barrel Aged Beers, and the Chicago Tribune Reader's Choice Awards.