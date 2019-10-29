Half of Indiana employers leaving job openings unfilled, Indiana Chamber study finds

An estimated 49% of Indiana employers have left jobs unfilled because of a lack of qualified applicants, down from 51% last year but up from 47% in 2017.
A new survey of more than 1,000 companies from across the state by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce found 12% of companies statewide identified filling workforce needs as their biggest challenge, while 45% named finding talent as their biggest challenge.
“A slowing national economy, tariffs and ongoing trade disputes are some of the potential concerns for employers today compared to recent years,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “But, given the survey responses, another strategy seems to be accepting that the talent shortage is not going to change anytime soon and simply finding alternative methods for dealing with it.”
About 25% of the businesses surveyed, who hail from 89 of Indiana's 92 counties, said they assigned more responsibilities internally, while 23% hired unqualified applicants. A total of 71% said they were willing to hire job candidates with less education or skills than needed and train them on the job.
An estimated 55% of employers used internal staff as the largest trainer of workers.
“Although 45% of employers are expecting their workforce to increase, just as many cannot find qualified applicants and are leaving jobs unfilled,” said Bill Turner, executive director of the skills training initiative Skillful Indiana, which helped with the study. “It is exciting to see that 71% of employers are willing to upskill less experienced candidates, and 30% are already hiring based on skills and competencies. This is a strong sign of businesses investing wisely in their employees and providing opportunities to more workers.”
The survey found 58% of companies do not work with others to develop work-based learning programs, 45% don't partner to support work-based learning programs, and 50% do not team up with K-12 schools on career programs.
“It’s essential that companies look to take advantage of some of the many workforce resources that are available,” Brinegar said. “A ‘going it alone’ strategy typically will not lead to the desired outcomes.”
About 45% of employers plan to expand their workforces over the next year or two, down from 56% last year and 53% in 2017.