Hall of Hope shows how much neonatal patients have grown

Franciscan Health Crown Point's Neonatal Intensive Cafe Unit dedicated a new Hall of Hope to show how much the children who were once patients there have grown.
Portraits hang in the hall showing some of the first patients at the hospital's NICU when it opened eight years ago. The children are depicted holding photos of themselves when they were in the unit for a then-and-now comparison.
“We’re really excited to dedicate this Hall of Hope, and we hope that for the parents that are coming into the NICU, they will see this and it will be a sign that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” NICU Manager Edy Oliver said.
NCIU nurse Patti Pirkle spearheaded the project, hoping to bequeath hope upon families with children who are now being treated in the NICU. Photographer Meagan Skinner shot the portraits after her own daughter spent time in the NICU.
“It was nice to meet all the kids and have the parents to talk to that went through the same thing,” Skinner said.
Crown Point resident Marianna Moschos went to the dedication with her 8-year-old son.
“I hope that it gives parents that have NICU babies a look into the future, that my kid’s going to get past all these struggles," she said.
Merrillville resident Audrey Finnearty of Merrillville, whose twins turn 8 next month, said it furnished encouragement to new parents who need it.
“I can hope that other parents know that there is that light and they’ll make it," she said.
