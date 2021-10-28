Halloween candy sales surge 29% as seasonal spending climbs to record $10 billion

Halloween candy sales have surged to the highest level in years as more consumers are choosing treats over tricks and are getting back to normal holiday routines during the coronavirus pandemic.
Seasonal candy sales have risen 29% this year and 43% over two years ago, according to the consumer insights firm Numerator, which serves most Fortune 100 companies.
The National Retail Federation forecasts an all-time high of $10.14 billion in consumer spending on Halloween-themed items like candy, decorations and costumes, as more people go back to celebrating Halloween.
Region residents have been stocking up for Halloween at pharmacies, big-box stores and grocery stores like Jewel-Osco, which has locations in Munster, Dyer, Crown Point and Chesterton.
"Our customers have been getting ready for Halloween, and we expect that excitement to continue," spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco said.
The supply chain issues that have bedeviled much of the retail industry during the coronavirus pandemic have affected Halloween candy supplies, but not to the extent most customers would notice, Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said.
Highland-based grocery chain Strack & Van Til got less candy than it ordered for its 21 supermarkets, but still kept the shelves stocked.
"We had some shortages in the quantities we ordered with the same supply chain issues you've seen anywhere," Wilkinson said. "Some of it was COVID, some labor shortages, some raw ingredients. It was a little bit of everything."
But demand for Halloween candy has been stronger than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
"Sales were strong this season all the way through to the end of the season," he said. "Sales were also strong last Halloween. Candy sales were similar this year. It's been a good holiday season."
Fun-sized candies, especially chocolates, perennially dominate the market during the fall holiday season.
"Chocolates like Hershey and Mars bars are always in demand," he said. "The candy season starts out in August now and just continues. After Halloween, it gets into Christmas candy and Easter candy. It's not like the old times where it's just Halloween. People love candy."
Chicago-based Numerator reports about 4.5% more households are buying Halloween candy this year as compared to 2020, or about 5.9% more than in 2019. Trips for seasonal candy have grown by 19% compared to last year and 30% versus 2019.
Households have been spending more to stock up on Halloween candy this year, about $7.54 more than last year.
“After a full year of celebrating seasons through the pandemic, people have expanded their ways of celebrating, adding more at-home activities while resuming cherished community and social traditions," said Phil Stanley, global chief sales officer for The Hershey Co. "For Halloween we have seen a continued increase in many early and mid-season activities like decorating, baking and movie nights and our insights signal more will re-engage this year in away-from-home events like parades, parties and trick-or-treating."
Consumers have been buying more candy despite a decline in advertising, Numerator found. Ad spending on candy has fallen 29% as compared to 2020 and 34% as compared to 2019. Candy ad occurrences dropped 5% year over year.
Influencer marketing firm Influence Central found about 68% of parents plan to do trick-or-treating this year. An estimated 39% plans to limit their children's Halloween activities because of concerns about COVID-19 and the surge in delta variant cases, but only 3% plan to sit out Halloween entirely.
About 34% said in the online survey they plan to take part in a trunk-or-treating Halloween exchange.
The personal finance website Well Kept Wallet found 10% of consumers plan to spend more than $100 on candy alone this year.
“Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor and other items ahead of this important holiday.”
A National Retail Federation survey found Halloween participation is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. An estimated 65% plans to participate in Halloween activities as compared to 58% in 2020 and 68% in 2019.
About 66% of households said they planned to hand out candy this year. Participation this Halloween was highest among families with children — about 82% plan to celebrate the holiday.
Households with children plan to spend $149.69 on average on Halloween items as compared to $73.57 for households without. Overall, spending is expected to climb by $10 per household this year.
Spending on decorations is expected to grow to $3.17 billion, up from $2.59 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation. Spending on costumes is forecast to be $3.32 billion, the highest it's been since 2017.
The so-called "spooky season" started early this year.
“This year, in particular, we see an emphasis on Halloween spending from families,” said Prosper Insights Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist. “Not only are those with children intending to spend more on Halloween-related items like costumes, they are also getting a kick start on their shopping, with more than half planning to start their shopping in September or earlier.”
