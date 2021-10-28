Halloween candy sales surge 29% as seasonal spending climbs to record $10 billion

"We had some shortages in the quantities we ordered with the same supply chain issues you've seen anywhere," Wilkinson said. "Some of it was COVID, some labor shortages, some raw ingredients. It was a little bit of everything."

But demand for Halloween candy has been stronger than ever during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

"Sales were strong this season all the way through to the end of the season," he said. "Sales were also strong last Halloween. Candy sales were similar this year. It's been a good holiday season."

Fun-sized candies, especially chocolates, perennially dominate the market during the fall holiday season.

"Chocolates like Hershey and Mars bars are always in demand," he said. "The candy season starts out in August now and just continues. After Halloween, it gets into Christmas candy and Easter candy. It's not like the old times where it's just Halloween. People love candy."

Chicago-based Numerator reports about 4.5% more households are buying Halloween candy this year as compared to 2020, or about 5.9% more than in 2019. Trips for seasonal candy have grown by 19% compared to last year and 30% versus 2019.

Households have been spending more to stock up on Halloween candy this year, about $7.54 more than last year.