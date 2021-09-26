Halloween stores popping up everywhere - even right behind you

New York-based Party City is hiring about 17,000 people nationwide for the seasonal rush as it ramps up for a busy Halloween season. The chain is boosting staffing at its stores in Highland, Merrillville, Valparaiso and Calumet City and its Halloween City pop-ups, including in the former Marshall's at 10429 Indianapolis Boulevard in the Highland Grove shopping center in Highland and in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond at 2520 E. 79th Ave. in Merrillville.

"We're both excited and proud to welcome new team members to the Party City team for the Halloween season, and beyond," said Brad Weston, president and CEO at Party City. "We have the unique privilege of being able to inspire joy and make celebrations possible — whether they will be in person, at a distance, or virtual — at a time when the nation is craving them more than ever, and I know our employees across the country take that mission to heart. This is a special team to be part of, particularly this time of year, and I'm excited to be growing it by thousands of new employees, many of whom will continue on after the season and enjoy career opportunities with us."

Spirit Halloween, which bills itself as the world's largest specialty Halloween retailer, plans to hire 35,000 people this Halloween season at more than 1,425 Spirit Halloween stores, which it boasts have the most "bone-chillingly cool animatronics this side of Crystal Lake."