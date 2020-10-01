Halloween-themed Hunt & Gather Market presented this weekend

The popular Hunt & Gather Market returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds this weekend with a Halloween theme.

About 150 artisans, artists and vintage vendors will sell their wares at the fairgrounds at 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point, where the event takes place four times every year.

The pop-up artisan market also features live music, gourmet food and a full cash bar. Local artist Casey King designed a logo with a bat for the Halloween event, which people will be able to buy buttons and stickers of at the gate.

The fall Hunt & Gather Market will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It will follow coronavirus safety precautions recommended by the health department, including only one entrance and exit, a cap of 250 attendees at any given time to allow for social distancing and a mandate that food be consumed in an outdoor eating area.

Admission is $5, and people are encouraged to bring $5 bills to minimize the handling of money during the pandemic. Children under 12 are free.

For more information, find the Hunt & Gather Market on Facebook.

