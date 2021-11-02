Hammond-based Neuro Vigor partners with Australian university to develop neurodegenerative diseases

Hammond-based biotechnology firm Neuro Vigor recently reached a deal with the University of Western Australia to develop drugs to treat neurodegenerative diseases and pain from spinal cord injuries.

The Purdue University-affiliated biotechnology company said it will use a discovery by researchers in Australia to develop drugs to scavenge reactive aldehydes, highly toxic molecules released by cells in response to stress and trauma from external sources. The aldehydes damage tissue, especially with inflammatory, neurotraumatic and neurodegenerative diseases.

“This agreement jump-starts the science and technology needed to bring relief to patients suffering from neuropathic pain or neurodegenerative diseases,” said Mark Van Fleet, Neuro Vigor CEO. “It combines Neuro Vigor's grasp of the preclinical neurobiology and the importance of neutralizing reactive aldehydes with the University of Western Australia’s discovery of novel drug compounds that have exciting clinical promise.”

Neuro Vigor received grants from the Indiana Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Fund and from the University of Western Australia to fund a joint two-year research and development study. Neuro Vigor would have an exclusive option to develop any drugs that result from the collaboration with university researchers.