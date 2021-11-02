Hammond-based Neuro Vigor partners with Australian university to develop neurodegenerative diseases

Hammond-based biotechnology firm Neuro Vigor recently reached a deal with the University of Western Australia to develop drugs to treat neurodegenerative diseases and pain from spinal cord injuries.
The Purdue University-affiliated biotechnology company said it will use a discovery by researchers in Australia to develop drugs to scavenge reactive aldehydes, highly toxic molecules released by cells in response to stress and trauma from external sources. The aldehydes damage tissue, especially with inflammatory, neurotraumatic and neurodegenerative diseases.
“This agreement jump-starts the science and technology needed to bring relief to patients suffering from neuropathic pain or neurodegenerative diseases,” said Mark Van Fleet, Neuro Vigor CEO. “It combines Neuro Vigor's grasp of the preclinical neurobiology and the importance of neutralizing reactive aldehydes with the University of Western Australia’s discovery of novel drug compounds that have exciting clinical promise.”
Neuro Vigor received grants from the Indiana Spinal Cord and Brain Injury Fund and from the University of Western Australia to fund a joint two-year research and development study. Neuro Vigor would have an exclusive option to develop any drugs that result from the collaboration with university researchers.
"We are delighted to have partnered this program with Neuro Vigor and look forward to seeing this collaboration develop," said Dr. Louis Pymar, senior commercialization officer at the University of Western Australia.
The belief is that drugs developed from the findings could provide therapy for a number of diseases, including neuropathic pain suffered after spinal cord injuries.
"Neurodegenerative disease and spinal cord injury present significant unmet medical needs, and we are hopeful this discovery may lead to new, differentiated treatment options," Pymar said.
